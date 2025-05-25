Tottenham Clinch Europa League Title With Narrow Win Over Man United

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Tottenham Hotspur were crowned UEFA Europa League champions after a narrow 1-0 victory over Manchester United at San Mames Stadium in Spain Wednesday night. Brennan Johnson scored the decisive goal in the 42nd minute, sealing Spurs' third Europa League title in their history and securing their place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

The match began cautiously, with both teams hesitant to take early risks. Manchester United had the first notable opportunity through Amad Diallo, whose close-range effort narrowly missed the left post. The Red Devils dominated possession in the first half, controlling the tempo of the game with 65 per cent of the ball.

However, despite their control, it was Tottenham who found the breakthrough. In the 42nd minute, Johnson capitalised on a chaotic scramble in the six-yard box, slotting home the only goal of the night from Spurs' first major chance.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with United pushing for an equaliser and Tottenham defending in numbers. Rasmus Hojlund came close to levelling the score with a powerful header, only for Van De Ven to clear it off the line in a dramatic moment. Van De Ven acrobatics save the day and proved to be a decisive moment of the match.

United manager Ruben Amorim brought on Garnacho, Zirkzee and Dalot in a final attempt to turn the tide, but Ange Postecoglou's men held firm. Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario preserved the clean sheet with a crucial stop from Luke Shaw's header in a stoppage time.

Cristian Romero, who was instrumental in Tottenham's resolute defensive performance, was named man of the match. This win marks a historic milestone for manager Postecoglou, who becomes the first Australian coach to win a European competition.

Speaking after the match, the Tottenham coach said:“We haven't tasted victory in this competition for far too long. I'm immensely proud of the players and thrilled for our fans. It's an honour to be part of this club's journey.”

Manchester United, meanwhile, end the season empty-handed, having failed to secure a spot in European competition. Amorim reflected on the result with disappointment:“I truly feel for our supporters. We played with ambition and were the better team throughout. It's heartbreaking that the result didn't reflect our performance, and I share this disappointment with our fans.”