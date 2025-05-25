A Time For Cultural Awakening: Rethinking Identity In A Region Of Endless Crises

MENAFN - Jordan Times) For many years now the Middle East has been caught in a cycle of ongoing crises. Since October 7, this cycle has accelerated, moving rapidly from one front to another. If there's one phrase that captures what the region is living through today, it's this: the region of crises. It's not just a political description-it's a social and psychological condition that has shaped lives, mindsets, and institutions.

What's most worrying isn't only the crises themselves, but the way they've affected how people think, feel, and act. Societies have become locked into a kind of mental waiting room-projects are frozen, ideas are stalled, and leadership often shifts to managing the crisis of the day instead of building the future. Over time, we've lost sight of long-term national goals and neglected the cultural and intellectual frameworks that give nations a sense of direction.

In Jordan, as we mark 79 years of independence, it's important to recognize what has held this country together. The strength of state institutions has helped Jordan remain standing while much of the region has collapsed into sectarian violence and militia-fuelled chaos. We may rightly criticize the bureaucracy or call for reforms, we must also acknowledge its role as a stabilizing force.

Still, stability is not enough. What we need now is a clear and forward-looking national project-one that connects the past with the future and brings cultural identity back to the heart of public life. For people to truly belong, they must feel proud of what they belong to. This means reintroducing Jordan's history, values, and cultural legacy in a way that resonates with younger generations and the outside world.

Being Jordanian, today, should mean more than holding a passport. It should mean having a clear identity, especially at a time when the region is once again being reshaped. As sectarian and ethnic divisions deepen, and as new crises emerge, it's the idea of national identity that will remain the only real shield against chaos. That's why I believe we need a cultural awakening-a revival that helps us move past the errors of the past and builds a sense of shared purpose for what lies ahead.

This isn't just about slogans. We need a real renaissance-a shift from abstract visions to practical steps. It begins with asking: Where do we want to be tomorrow? From there, we can begin to build policies based on cultural growth, public awareness, and a clearer role for the state-not just as a service provider, but as a guide in shaping identity and building a stronger society.

Jordan has proven resilient, but resilience alone doesn't guarantee confidence. Over time, people's trust in state institutions can erode-quietly, gradually. That's why it's essential to re-engage with citizens through honest reflection and real change. When people feel seen and heard, when they see action-not just promises-they begin to believe again.

This kind of national revival isn't a luxury. It's a necessity for surviving the future. And at the heart of it must be investment in people: culturally, intellectually, and socially. Even in times of limited resources, the seeds of such a project already exist. They just need to be nurtured.

Perhaps the essence of this vision is best captured in the words of Jordanian poet Haidar Mahmoud:“From the heart of stone, we shaped a man of pride and dignity. And we swore by the majesty of the river, to conquer the darkness with love.”