Former US School Buses Get A Second Life In Panama

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) 'LA CHORRERA PANAMA: They were once bright yellow school buses carrying kids to school in suburbs across the United States. Now in Panama – adorned with neon paintings, glowing lights and booming speakers – they are getting a second life. The Red Devil buses have become a symbol of Panama's capital city, often blowing black clouds of smoke as they roar through its bustling streets. They also act as a reminder of the Central American nation's long-running connection to the U.S. Once a year, drivers and hundreds of Panamanians flock to a rural racetrack an hour outside of the capital to watch the buses transform into race cars.

Spectators watch Red Devil buses race at a track in La Chorrera, Panama, Sunday, May 18, 2025

The driver of a Red Devil tourist bus calls for customers along the Amador Causeway in Panama City, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Red Devils are former U.S. school buses once used in the Panama Canal Zone and later as public transport or adapted for private and cultural use.

A waitress serves patrons inside a Red Devil restaurant in Portobelo, Panama, Saturday, May 3, 2025.

A woman stands on a bus during Red Devils tuning show in Chilibre, Panama, Sunday, May 4, 2025.

A woman sits inside a bus during a Red Devils exhibition show in Chilibre, Panama, Sunday, May 4, 2025.

People wait to board a Red Devil party bus in Panama City, Saturday, May 17, 2025.

A Red Devils tuning exhibition in Chilibre, Panama, Sunday, May 4, 2025. The Red Devils are former U.S. school buses once used in the Panama Canal Zone and later repurposed as public transport or for private and cultural use.

A woman sits on speakers playing music during a Red Devils bus exhibition in La Chorrera, Panama, Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Party goers ride on a Red Devil party bus in Panama City, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024.

People dance inside a Red Devil party bus in Panama City, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024.

Spectators watch Red Devil buses race at a track in La Chorrera, Panama, Sunday, May 18, 2025.

A cook fries fish inside a Red Devil restaurant bus in Portobelo, Panama, Saturday, May 3, 2025 Red Devils are repurposed U.S. school buses once used in the Panama Canal Zone and later as public transport or adapted for private and cultural use.