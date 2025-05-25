403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Awqaf Minister Heads Qatari Haj Mission
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem al-Ghanim, issued a ministerial decision forming the Qatari Haj Mission for the 1446 AH (2025) season, and designating the affiliated support units operating under its framework.
The move is part of the broader scope of the nation's sustained and high-level efforts to ensure that pilgrims from Qatar perform their rituals with utmost ease, safety, and spiritual reassurance, under an integrated and well-coordinated institutional umbrella.
HE the Minister of Awqaf shall head the Qatari Haj Mission, with the Director of the Department of Haj and Umrah Affairs, Ali bin Sultan al-Misifri, appointed as deputy head of the mission.
The mission shall include members representing key government entities, namely the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Public Health, and Awqaf, to ensure synergised efforts and co-ordinated functions in serving Qatar's pilgrims.
The decision further stipulates the establishment of an advisory committee, along with a set of specialised administrative and technical units, composed of the religious guidance and fatwa unit, the medical services unit, the inspection and oversight unit, the public relations and media unit, the secretariat unit, the information systems unit, the co-ordination, follow-up, and airport affairs unit, the financial unit, the communications and support unit, the pilgrimage services unit, the holy sites security unit, and the logistics unit.
An official media mission representing the nation's media institutions is escorting the Qatari Haj Mission, namely representatives of Qatar Television, Al Rayyan Satellite Channel, and Qatar Radio, to cover the mission's efforts and constantly broadcast the pilgrimage atmospheres and highlight Qatar's efforts in serving its pilgrims. (QNA)
The move is part of the broader scope of the nation's sustained and high-level efforts to ensure that pilgrims from Qatar perform their rituals with utmost ease, safety, and spiritual reassurance, under an integrated and well-coordinated institutional umbrella.
HE the Minister of Awqaf shall head the Qatari Haj Mission, with the Director of the Department of Haj and Umrah Affairs, Ali bin Sultan al-Misifri, appointed as deputy head of the mission.
The mission shall include members representing key government entities, namely the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Public Health, and Awqaf, to ensure synergised efforts and co-ordinated functions in serving Qatar's pilgrims.
The decision further stipulates the establishment of an advisory committee, along with a set of specialised administrative and technical units, composed of the religious guidance and fatwa unit, the medical services unit, the inspection and oversight unit, the public relations and media unit, the secretariat unit, the information systems unit, the co-ordination, follow-up, and airport affairs unit, the financial unit, the communications and support unit, the pilgrimage services unit, the holy sites security unit, and the logistics unit.
An official media mission representing the nation's media institutions is escorting the Qatari Haj Mission, namely representatives of Qatar Television, Al Rayyan Satellite Channel, and Qatar Radio, to cover the mission's efforts and constantly broadcast the pilgrimage atmospheres and highlight Qatar's efforts in serving its pilgrims. (QNA)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment