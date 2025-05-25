403
QNA Chief Hails 50-Year Legacy Documenting Qatar's Renaissance
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar News Agency (QNA) Director-General HE Ahmed bin Saeed al-Rumaihi has hailed the newswire's role in documenting the nation's milestones, creating a sustainable legacy.
Over a 50-year journey, he said, the QNA has covered all Qatar's political, economic, sports, and social events, recording the nation's renaissance and passing it on to generations, as the national wire service marks its 50th anniversary.
The QNA was established on May 25, 1975 by Amiri Decree.
Since its inception, al-Rumaihi said, the agency has confidently reinforced its position as a leading Arab media outlet, leveraging the latest technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) tools.
Looking back, the official said the QNA has kept pace with the latest technology and employed qualified human capital, reaching the pinnacle of excellence in press coverage locally and globally.
To further leverage the recent digital media technology, al-Rumaihi said that the QNA has inked many co-operation agreements with key AI-specialised institutions, making the agency closer to its audience than ever before.
He also highlighted the launch of the newswire's revamped five-language website, offering unprecedented journalistic and media services.
Also part of the digitalisation were the launch of QNA's accounts on social media platforms like Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat, along with its own channels on YouTube and WhatsApp.
With an eye on human capital as a key pillar of modernisation and development, the QNA has remained committed to training and qualifying journalists in co-operation and partnership with all state institutions, he added.
To foster its regional and global presence, al-Rumaihi added, the wire service launched many initiatives, primarily the pilot launch of an AI-driven and multi-feature news app that collects all GCC news in one single platform.
This has enhanced the quality and speed of news transmission and achieved media integration among GCC countries.
Meanwhile, the QNA held a ceremony to celebrate its golden jubilee, commemorating the 50th anniversary of its founding.
During the ceremony, the QNA director-general honoured the heads of departments as well as the agency's veteran employees, in appreciation of their continuous efforts and effective contributions to enhancing the QNA's status and strengthening its presence and distinction in the Gulf, Arab and international arenas.
