Qatar Drawn In Group A With 2021 Finalists Tunisia
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 23 nations vying to be crowned FIFA Arab Cup champions have learned their path to glory after the tournament draw was conducted at Doha's Raffles Hotel.
Drawn from across the Arab world, the 11 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) nations and 11 Confederation of African Football (CAF) nations, along with hosts Qatar, will tussle for regional supremacy at the second edition of the tournament, set to take place from 1-18 December.
The 14 lowest ranked nations on the April edition of the FIFA Men's World Ranking will enter at the qualification stage, with the winners of those matches then joining hosts Qatar, defending champions Algeria and the seven other highest-ranked nations in the final stage.
Those single-leg qualifiers, which will take place in Qatar on 25 and 26 November, are also seeded and are arranged on an inter-confederation basis.
As such, the highest ranked AFC nation plays the lowest ranked CAF nation and vice-versa and are as follows:
Qualifier One: Oman (AFC #1) v Somalia (CAF #7)
Qualifier Two: Bahrain (AFC #2) v Djibouti (CAF #6)
Qualifier Three: Syria (AFC #3) v South Sudan (CAF #5)
Qualifier Four: Palestine (AFC #4) v Libya (CAF #4)
Qualifier Five: Lebanon (AFC #5) v Sudan (CAF #3)
Qualifier Six: Kuwait (AFC #6) v Mauritania (CAF #2)
Qualifier Seven: Yemen (AFC #7) v Comoros (CAF #1)
That septet then join the group stage with some headline match-ups revealed at the tournament draw. Among those are two of the semi-finalists from the previous edition four years ago, Qatar and last edition's finalists Tunisia who will clash in Group A.
A pair of nations that caught the eye at the last FIFA World Cup, Morocco and Saudi Arabia, feature in Group B while Jordan, runners-up at the last edition of the AFC Asian Cup tussle with African royalty in the shape of Egypt in Group C. Qatar and either Palestine or Libya will have the honour of opening the tournament.
“This edition may be even more technical than the last. Many players and fans across the Arab world are eagerly anticipating it. With teams likely fielding local talent, especially Tunisia and Morocco, I expect a very close and highly competitive tournament,” said Qatar Football Association's Head of Communications Ali Al Salat.
The previous edition of the FIFA Arab Cup, held in Qatar in 2021, was a resounding success.
It was an exceptional tournament played in the same stadiums used for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, featuring high-quality football and record-breaking attendance. A total of 571,605 spectators attended the 32 matches, averaging nearly 18,000 per match.
Algeria claimed the title by defeating Tunisia 2–0 after extra time in the final at Al Bayt Stadium, in front of more than 60,000 fans. The FIFA Arab Cup 2025 holds significant importance as the second edition of the tournament since it transitioned under FIFA's direct management. Qatar is set to host not only the 2025 event, but also the subsequent 2029 and 2033 editions, underscoring its commitment to football in the region.
A notable aspect of the 2025 tournament is the record-breaking prize money that has been announced by the Local Organizing Committee. This significant financial investment elevates the FIFA Arab Cup's standing, placing it among major international football competitions.
The total prize money for the tournament will exceed $36.5mn (approximately QR132.9mn). This substantial prize pool aims to enhance the tournament's stature and foster further development of football in the Arab world.
The final match of the Arab Cup 2025 will be a special occasion, taking place on December 18. This date holds particular significance for Qatar, as it coincides with their National Day.
Interestingly, it's also the exact date on which the unforgettable 2022 FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina was played in Doha, adding another layer of historical resonance to the tournament's conclusion.
Football fans will be keen to see how the continent's powerhouses perform. While Egypt, who could be spearheaded by Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah, are expected to bring a strong challenge, it's worth noting that they will be competing with a home-based national team, led by newly appointed coach Helmi Toulan.
Meanwhile, heavyweights Saudi Arabia are also poised to make a statement in the tournament, eager to showcase their formidable talent.
Hosts Qatar will undoubtedly leverage their home advantage and strong squad to vie for the title, while defending champions Algeria will be looking to reassert their dominance and pove they are still the team to beat. The tournament promises to be a thrilling display of Arab football, with these prominent nations leading the charge for glory.
