AB Charity Foundation X AB Blockchain Join Forces To Advance The Global Tech For Good Mission

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Charity Foundation (AB Foundation X AB Blockchain) today announced the addition of 10 internationally influential statespersons and global affairs experts to its Senior Advisory Board, further strengthening its strategic think tank and supporting AB Foundation X AB Blockchain in expanding technology-enabled philanthropy and global collaboration.

Their inclusion means the Foundation's advisory network now spans five continents and nearly 30 former and sitting heads of state, international organization leaders, and policy experts, forming a cross-cultural, cross-sector, cross-institutional "Global Philanthropy Strategy Engine."

Bertie Ahern, Chair of the Foundation and former Prime Minister of Ireland, said, "We welcome these visionary and action-oriented advisors to AB. 'Tech for Good' is a global cooperative endeavor-only by combining governance expertise with technological innovation can we build a trusted, inclusive, and sustainable global philanthropy ecosystem."

AB Charity Foundation will continue to broaden its governance network and collaborate with the United Nations system, international NGOs, government agencies, and leading technology firms to drive "verifiable acts of goodwill" in critical areas such as education, healthcare, environmental protection, and humanitarian relief.

New Senior Advisory Board Members:

Olusegun Obasanjo - Former President of Nigeria and former Chairperson of the African Union, renowned for driving economic reform and regional cooperation across Africa.

Victor Yushchenko - Former President of Ukraine, celebrated economist and reform-minded leader instrumental in the country's democratic transition.

Thomas Axworthy - Distinguished Canadian policy scholar and public administration expert, former Secretary to the Prime Minister (Chief Policy Advisor).

Dzhoomart Otorbaev - Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, noted economist and policymaker, leading reformist in Central Asia.

Denzil Douglas - Former Prime Minister and current Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Joanna Nurse - Senior expert at the World Health Organization, with extensive experience in global health policy and public health management.

Maha Ibrahim Mohamed Morsy - Wife of former Egyptian Prime Minister Essam Sharaf, active leader in Egypt's social welfare and education sectors.

Kateryna Yushchenko - Wife of Ukraine's third President Victor Yushchenko; as First Lady she championed healthcare, child welfare, and cultural exchange initiatives.

Antonina Stoyanova - Former First Lady of Bulgaria and spouse of ex-President Petar Stoyanov; legal expert and diplomat who served in various United Nations roles.

Milena Dobronic - Spouse of former Bolivian President Jorge Quiroga; prominent advocate for social services and education in Bolivia.

About AB Charity Foundation

AB Charity Foundation is an independent international NGO registered in Ireland with EU legal status, supported technologically by AB DAO. The Foundation leverages blockchain, AI, and other cutting-edge technologies to build global philanthropic infrastructure, pioneering a "Governance Trust + Technology-Driven" paradigm to serve the public good.

