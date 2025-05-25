~US$140M Credit Facility Secured For The Minim Martap Bauxite Project
|Enquiries:
| Jean-Sebastien Boutet
Chief Executive Officer
Canyon Resources Limited
T +61 8 6385 2263
E: ...
| Cameron Gilenko
Investor Relations & Media
Sodali & Co
T +61 6160 4909
E: ...
Forward looking statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by words such as“anticipate”,“may”,“will”,“expect”,“intend”,“estimate”,“opportunity”,“plan”,“potential”,“project”,“seek”,“believe”,“could”,“future” and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on an assessment of present economic and operating conditions, and on a number of assumptions regarding future events and actions that are expected to take place. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, its directors and management that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or anticipated in these statements.
The Company cannot and does not give any assurance that the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement will actually occur and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update or revise forward-looking statements, regardless of whether any new information, future events or any other factors affect the information contained in this announcement, except where required by applicable law and ASX requirements.
Schedule 1 – Key Terms
|Loan Amount
|XAF 82,000,000,000 (~US$140 million)
|Type
|Syndicated medium-term credit facility
|Borrower
|Camalco Cameroon SA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canyon Resources Limited
|Lenders
|AFG Bank Cameroon and other financial institutions under Risk Sharing Agreements
|Interest Rate
|Fixed 8.00% per annum + VAT
|Loan Term
| Repayable 8 years from first drawdown.
Availability Period for drawdown of facility is 24 months from agreement signing.
|Drawdown Conditions
| Conditions precedent to drawdown of the facility, including:
|Security
|
|Use of Proceeds
| Exclusively for the designated mining rail and transport infrastructure
|Other
| Customary representations, fees, undertakings, review events, and events of default for a debt facility of this nature,
and certain other ongoing covenants, including:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment