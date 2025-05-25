Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Karnataka Weather, May 26: Thunderstorms, Rain, And Breezy Skies On Monday

2025-05-25 10:09:03
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka Weather, May 26: Several cities, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubli-Dharwad, and Mangaluru, are expected to witness thunderstorms and showers.

Karnataka Weather, May 26 : The state of Karnataka is experiencing pre-monsoon season. Weather conditions across the state are turning increasingly unstable. Several cities are bracing for thunderstorms, cloudy skies, and scattered showers today. Let's look at the forecast below.

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 26°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 27°C

The city wakes up to a breezy morning, with clouds dominating the sky. A couple of showers and a thunderstorm are expected.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 26°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 28°C

Mysuru remains under cloudy skies and gusty winds, with a chance of thunderstorms in isolated areas. Daytime temperatures will reach a maximum of 26°C.

Hubli-Dharwad

Max Temperature: 24°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel: 27°C

A cool, overcast day with a likelihood of heavy, soaking thunderstorms. The temperature will range from a low of 22°C to a high of 24°C.

Mangaluru

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 32°C

Heavy rain is expected. After light showers, rainfall is expected to intensify.

