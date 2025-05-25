Red Alert Warning In Karnataka, Kerala And Tamil Nadu! IMD Warns Against Extremely Heavy Rains Weather Forecast Here
IMD's press release dated May 26 states,“Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph with heavy rainfall at a few places with very heavy & extremely rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal on 26th and heavy to very heavy rainfall thereafter during 27th-29th May.”Also Read | Will Delhi, Noida see rains, storms tonight? Here's what the IMD forecast says
After the Meteorological Department issued a red alert in 11 districts of Kerala and an orange in three, the authorities decided to close educational institutions in Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Wayanad, and Kasargod districts on May 26. All types of educational institutions, including Anganwadis, nurseries, Kendriya Vidyalayas, CBSE and ICSE schools, professional colleges, tuition centres, and madrasas will remain closed today.
The weather agency warned against extremely heavy precipitation in Tamil Nadu on May 26, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightening and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph. Furthermore, heavy downpours are expected until May 29.Also Read | Unseasonal rains, surplus supply send real-time power prices crashing on IEX
This comes a day after heavy early monsoon showers battered Kerala on Sunday. Widespread damage from strong winds and rain was reported as trees uprooted, houses were inundated and low-lying areas were flooded across the state.IMD's orange alert
Meanwhile, IMD's orange alert is in place for Rajasthan, Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh, some parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra.
Amid heatwave alert and predictions of warm night conditions in Rajasthan on May 26 and 27, IMD forecasted possibility of dust storm today.Also Read | Mumbai, Goa Weather Today: Heavy rainfall recorded, IMD forecast till May 24
“Thundersquall wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over... Bihar on 26th; East Madhya Pradesh on 26th, Himachal Pradesh on 27th & 28th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema during 27th-29th May,” IMD said in its weather bulletin dated May 25.
