Phil Robertson, Duck Dynasty Star, Passes Away At 79 Here's How He Died

MENAFN - Live Mint) Star of the renowned television series Duck Dynasty, Phil Robertson, 79, passed away, his daughter-in-law Korie Robertson said on Facebook on May 25. He fought with Alzheimer's and other health issues.

Phil Robertson's daughter-in-law reacts

Korie revealed, "We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. He reminded us often of the words of Paul, 'you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him."

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again,” she mentioned.

Korie added,“We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life. We're having a private service for now, but we'll share details soon about a public celebration of his life. Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again."

His demise comes after his Alzheimer's diagnosis, which was made official on the December 6 episode of the Unashamed with the Robertson Family podcast. His son Jase stated at the time that Phil was in the“early stages” of the illness.

Know about Phil Robertson

Phil was married to Marsha Miss Kay Carroway, whom he began dating in 1964. The couple tied the knot in 1966 and went on to have five children together. Kay, known for her role on the A&E reality show Duck Dynasty, stood by Phil through the ups and downs of their early years.

During his 20s, Phil struggled with a troubled lifestyle, including heavy alcohol use, which led to a temporary separation in their marriage. However, he later credited a religious awakening with helping him turn his life around. In a 2013 editorial by Yahoo TV correspondent Kelly Woo, their relationship was described as a“long-standing, rock-solid marriage.”

Their first son, Alan, was born while they were still in college. They later welcomed three more sons: Jase, Willie, and Jules Jeptha "Jep" Robertson. In May 2020, Phil revealed that he had recently discovered he fathered a daughter, Phyllis Robertson Thomas, from an affair that occurred in the 1970s.

A biographical film depicting the early life of Robertson, also known as "The Blind," was released in theaters in September 2023.