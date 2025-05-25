Yemeni Ports Lose 1.4 Billion USD Amid U.S., Israeli Strikes Since July 2024: Houthis

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ADEN, Yemen, May 26 (NNN-YPA) – Yemen's major Red Sea ports of Hodeidah, Salif, and Ras Issa, lost some 1.4 billion U.S. dollars from Jul, 2024 to May this year, amid U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, the Houthis said, yesterday.

The airstrikes targeted civilian port infrastructure and operational facilities, resulting in the destruction of docks, main cranes, power stations, generators, and logistical facilities, at the three ports, the Houthi-controlled Red Sea Ports Corporation told a press conference in Hodeidah.

The destruction also included“floating docks, tugboats, and warehouses, designated for unloading food, relief, and medical supplies” across the three ports, said the corporation, calling for immediate support for reconstruction efforts.

The Houthis have been targeting Israel and Israeli-linked vessels since Nov, 2023, to show solidarity with Palestinians amid the war in Gaza.

Israel launched rounds of airstrikes on Houthi targets in response. The United States has been conducting regular air raids and strikes on Houthi sites since Jan, 2024, in a joint bid to deter the armed group, prompting the Houthis to expand attacks to include U.S. vessels.

In mid-March, U.S. President, Donald Trump ordered“decisive and powerful military action” against the Houthis, after they announced plans to resume attacks on Israeli vessels in the Red Sea, citing Israel's blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza as the reason.

In early May, the Houthis and the United States reportedly reached an Oman-brokered ceasefire agreement, under the terms of which the Houthis agreed to suspend attacks on U.S. vessels in the Red Sea, in exchange for a halt to U.S. airstrikes on Houthi positions.– NNN-YPA