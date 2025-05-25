Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin's Chopper Nearly Hit? Russian Commander Claims Helicopter Was 'At The Epicenter' Of Ukrainian Drone Attack

2025-05-25 09:00:36
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Russian military commander has alleged that President Vladimir Putin's helicopter was "at the epicenter" of a Ukrainian drone strike that took place on May 20 in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

"We were simultaneously engaged in an air defense battle and ensuring airspace security for the president's helicopter flight," Yury Dashkin, commander of an air defense division, said, as cited by the Russian news agency RBC on May 25.

"The helicopter was effectively at the epicenter of the response to the massive drone attack."

Legal Disclaimer:
