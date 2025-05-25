403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR - Representing His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah heads Kuwait's delegation partaking in the second ASEAN-GCC summit and ASEAN-GCC-China summit in Kuala Lumpur.
KUALA LUMPUR - Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya renewed the GCC countries' call on Iraq to fully respect the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait, all its territories, islands, high grounds, and maritime areas.
KUWAIT - Kuwaiti Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Noora Al-Fassam issued a decree authorizing the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) to carry out external loan operations and the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) to conduct domestic loan operations on behalf of the ministry.
CAIRO - Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the Arab League Talal Al-Mutairi reiterated Kuwait's commitment to strengthening Arab-Chinese cooperation.
KUWAIT - The Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC), a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China's Wanhua Chemical Group to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the petrochemical sector.
KUWAIT - The Islamic Organization for Medical Sciences (IOMS) has affirmed that the ideal integration of the security and scientific institutions in Kuwait constitute an honorable example for emulation.
RAMALLAH - At least 38 Palestinians were killed and 204 others injured in renewed Israeli occupation aggressions on the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, according to Gaza health authorities.
MADRID - Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares stressed the importance of coordinating international efforts to recognize Palestine as an independent state, improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and achieve stability in the region.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistani security forces killed nine militants during a series of operations in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said the military.
ISLAMABAD - At least 19 people lost their lives while 92 others received injuries due to severe windstorms and heavy rains that struck Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, said authorities. (end)
ibi
ibi
