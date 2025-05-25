At Least 32 More Palestinians Murdered In Israeli Regime's Attacks Across Gaza Palestinian Death Toll: 53,901

MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA/JERUSALEM, May 26 (NNN-WAFA/MA'AN) – At least 32 more Palestinians were murdered, in Israeli airstrikes, on multiple areas of the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to Gaza's Civil Defence.

Mahmoud Basal, a spokesperson for the authority, said that, 17 people were murdered and dozens wounded, in Zionist Israeli strikes, targeting a family house and gatherings, west and east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

In Gaza City, drone strikes murdered 10 people, including a small girl and three women, as the marauding Israeli forces targeted civilian gatherings, in the al-Tuffah neighbourhood, Basal added.

Three other Palestinians were murdered, when the Zionist Israeli aircraft bombed two apartments, in the al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. Another two fatalities were reported, following an attack in the Bir al-Na'ja area in the north.

Meanwhile, the Barbaric Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in an arrogant manner on Saturday that, its air force struck more than 100 targets across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

Among the targets were supposedly,“terrorists in the Gaza Strip, military structures, underground routes, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites,” the statement said.

As part of its ongoing Operation Gideon's Chariots, the IDF said, it had neutralised“militants and dismantled booby-trapped buildings, underground sites, and anti-tank missile positions,” during ground operations.

Since the Israeli regime resumed its military campaign on Mar 18, at least 3,747 Palestinians have been murdered and 10,552 wounded, including innocent children and women, bringing the overall death toll in Gaza since the war began in Oct, 2023 to 53,901, with a total of 122,593 people injured, according to health authorities in Gaza on Saturday.– NNN-WAFA/MA'AN