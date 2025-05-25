Ethiopia Reports First Mpox Case

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Addis Ababa: Ethiopia has recorded its first mpox case since the outbreak in Africa last year, the country's health authorities confirmed on Sunday.

A 21-day-old infant has tested positive for mpox in Moyale town, near the Kenyan border, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health and Public Health Institute said in a joint statement.

Noting that subsequent testing also confirmed that the child's mother is infected with the virus, the ministry said the child and his mother have been placed in quarantine.

According to the ministry, both the child and his mother have not suffered any serious health problems so far and are currently in stable condition. It said coordinated efforts are underway to trace the source of the infection.

Pakistan launches national polio vaccination drive

Read Also

As Ethiopia becomes the latest African country to report a mpox case, the total number of affected countries on the continent since the start of last year has now reached 26, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The ministry said that since the onset of the mpox outbreak in Africa, it has implemented a series of coordinated measures aimed at preventing the virus from entering the East African nation, while also establishing strategies to control its spread should it enter the country. It said an emergency coordination center has been established at the Public Health Institute to facilitate such efforts.

"The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, wishes to emphasize its commitment to enhancing ongoing measures aimed at preventing and controlling the spread of the disease," it said.

The ministry also urged anyone who has come into contact with individuals infected with the virus, as well as those exhibiting symptoms of mpox, to promptly seek appropriate medical care.

Given that the virus has been reported only in a confined area, the ministry said the public should remain calm and maintain their usual daily routines while adhering to safety protocols outlined by health authorities.

On Thursday, the Africa CDC announced that 25 mpox-affected African countries had reported more than 130,000 cases since the start of last year. Of these, 31,745 were confirmed, and about 1,774 related deaths were recorded.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, was first detected in laboratory monkeys in 1958. It is a rare viral disease transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials. The infection often causes fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.