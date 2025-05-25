403
Yemen FM, UN Delegate Discuss Peace Possibilities
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADAN, May 25 (KUNA) -- Yemen's Foreign Minister Shaye Al-Zindani and UN Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg discussed on Sunday UN efforts and opportunities for a peace process to end the suffering of the Yemeni people.
During the meeting Al-Zindani went over the increased humanitarian challenges faced, as military actions have escalated with an increase of encounters by the Houthi militias, while also mentioning the lack of funding for the humanitarian response plan, the Yemeni official news agency reported.
He also assured the importance of the Yemeni government and its ability to provide the needs of its citizens and achieve economic stability.
On his part, UN envoy Grundberg reassured the UN's commitment to continue its efforts to ease the escalation and pave the way for peace and an end to the war. (end)
