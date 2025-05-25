Attempted Firebomb Attack At US Embassy In Tel Aviv: Dual US-German Citizen Arrested
Law enforcement officers later apprehended Neumeyer at a nearby hotel just a few blocks from the embassy, as outlined in a criminal complaint filed in the Eastern District of New York.Background and travel history
Neumeyer, originally from Colorado, traveled from the US to Canada in early February before arriving in Israel in late April. Prosecutors noted that he had made several threatening social media posts prior to the attempted attack.
“The investigation revealed that Neumeyer carried out this dangerous act amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza,” a spokesperson for the US Attorney's office said. The Israel-Gaza war has been ongoing for 19 months, intensifying tensions in the region.Legal proceedings and deportation
Israeli authorities deported Neumeyer to New York on Saturday. He appeared before a federal judge in Brooklyn on Sunday, coinciding with the public release of his criminal complaint.
Neumeyer's court-appointed attorney, Jeff Dahlberg, declined to comment on the matter. The US State Department also did not immediately respond to requests for statements.Also Read | US shooting: 2 Israeli embassy staff killed, suspect chanted 'Free Palestine' Political context
This incident comes years after a major US policy shift when, during his first term, Donald Trump officially recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a move that sparked widespread Palestinian objections. Trump also relocated the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, underscoring the city's contested status.
The attack and subsequent arrest highlight the ongoing volatility surrounding the region.
(with AP inputs)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment