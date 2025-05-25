BMW Is Once Again Bringing An Exclusive Study For A Small Series To Lake Como This Year: The BMW Concept Speedtop



Exclusive three-door interpretation of a BMW Touring

Unique color and material concept Limited-run small series for collectors and enthusiasts

Munich/Cernobbio, May 2025, At the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2025, the renowned celebration of historic vehicles on the shores of Lake Como in Italy, the BMW Group is presenting an exclusive new concept car that will subsequently be made available for purchase in a small series.

The BMW Concept Speedtop reimagines the sporty Touring, blending the elegance of a shooting brake with unique proportions.

“A true BMW exudes dynamism and elegance even when it's standing still,” says Adrian van Hooydonk, Head of BMW Group Design.“And that's also the case with our new concept car. The BMW Concept Speedtop is characterised first of all by its profile. It is very unique in the automotive industry. In this way, we have created an exclamation mark for our entire lineup of vehicles, especially for the Touring models.”

The generous interior invites for weekend getaways for two. High-quality materials, the focus on every detail, and the stylistic connection between exterior and interior are a testament for its true craftsmanship.

The BMW Concept Speedtop shares its eye-catching form language with the BMW Skytop and will be offered to collectors and connoisseurs in a strictly limited small series.

Unique profile, dynamic proportions:

The pronounced V-shape of the front end, with its shark-nose design, the slim front lights and the illuminated kidney grille give the BMW Concept Speedtop an unmistakable presence.

The continuation of the central spline from the bonnet over the roof to the rear spoiler gives the car a dynamic Touring profile. The colour gradient on the roof, moving from“Floating Sunstone Maroon” to“Floating Sundown Silver”, accentuates this shape. The athletic design is enhanced by the car's broad shoulders. Its elegance is underscored by two-tone, 14-spoke wheels, which have been designed specifically for the BMW Concept Speedtop.Luxurious craftsmanship:

The interior of the BMW Concept Speedtop was designed with a strong focus to even the smallest detail. Skillfully crafted, traditional brogue-style details accentuate the leather-trimmed surfaces and emphasis the manufactory-level craftmanship on display.

The two-tone colour and material concept creates a connection between the exterior and interior. The sparkling brown tone of the“Floating Sunstone Maroon” exterior paint is carried over into the interior. Here, the brown“Sundown Maroon” world harmonises with the light“Moonstone White” of the seats. The two-tone leather upholstery divides the dynamic and functional areas of the interior.

The visually striking roof spline in the exterior is mirrored as a light beam in the two-tone leather headliner, providing an atmospheric, indirect illumination.

The trunk is also leather-covered and refined with brogue-style perforations. A light beam illuminates the luggage compartment, which is divided into two sections. This allows large items of luggage to be stowed inside for multi-day trips. The elaborate craftsmanship in the exterior and interior was realised with the expertise of the Manufactory workshop at the BMW Group plant in Dingolfing.

The virtuosity in the design of the BMW Concept Speedtop is further enhanced through the collaboration with the traditional Italian manufacturer Schedoni. Known for the production of exclusive and high-quality leather goods by hand, especially in the automotive sector, Schedoni has always stood for highest quality and customisation.

Two storage areas with leather straps behind the seats provide space for two of Schedoni's made-to-measure bags. The bags were designed exclusively for the Concept to fit in with its colour and material concept. A matching weekend bag can also be accommodated in the trunk.

Most powerful V8 in the portfolio and limited-run small series

The concept car's engine ensures it scales the heights not only in terms of design, but also performance. It is fitted with the most powerful V8 engine currently offered by BMW.

“Last year, the presentation of the BMW Concept Skytop at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este on Lake Como generated great enthusiasm among connoisseurs and automotive enthusiasts,” says Bernd Körber, Senior Vice President BMW Brand and Product Management.“This led to a strictly limited production run of 50 units. Thanks to this positive response, this year we have decided to also offer the BMW Concept Speedtop in a limited production series of 70 units. This extraordinary vehicle is now available for order. We are pleased to be able to offer collectors and enthusiasts another exclusive model.”