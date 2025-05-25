Regal Welcomes Millions Of Moviegoers As Theatres Nationwide Enjoy The Biggest Memorial Day Weekend Ever

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We were thrilled to welcome millions of guests this holiday weekend, proving once again that there's a healthy appetite for consumers to come to the movies when offered a variety of choices. These are can't miss events that you have to watch in a big movie house," said Eduardo Acuna, CEO at Regal Cineworld. "We're confident this momentum is going to continue into the summer, given the highly anticipated titles releasing in the upcoming weeks, including Jurassic World, F1, Superman, How to Train Your Dragon, Ballerina, 28 Years Later, and The Fantastic Four. Our heartfelt congratulations to our partners at Disney and Paramount on this record-breaking weekend!"

Over the Memorial Day holiday period, Regal achieved numerous milestones, including:



Regal's best recorded Memorial Day weekend performance

103 million ounces of popcorn served

Lilo & Stitch now ranks as the highest grossing Memorial Day weekend movie for Regal

Lilo & Stitch merchandise and collectibles are nearly sold out at Regal locations

Some of Regal's top performing theatres this weekend included Irvine Spectrum and Kendall Village, both in the top ten overall nationwide for all theatres Regal's locations in Kendall Village and Fresno Riverpark, ranked in the top ten for Lilo & Stitch, and Irvine Spectrum and Hacienda Crossings were in the top ten for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Regal's exclusive merchandise for Lilo & Stitch includes a collectible container that features a life-sized, flocked Stitch, and for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning an "Entity" popcorn bucket. Tickets for Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, as well as other current and upcoming releases are available for purchase at theatre box offices / kiosks, on the mobile app, and through REGmovies . Regal guests can also join the Regal Crown Club or subscribe to Regal Unlimited through the mobile app and website.

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,565 screens in 409 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of April 30, 2025. Regal is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats (including 4DX, IMAX, RPX, and ScreenX), the only unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience. Additional information is available online at REGmovies .

