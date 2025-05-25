Regal Welcomes Millions Of Moviegoers As Theatres Nationwide Enjoy The Biggest Memorial Day Weekend Ever
Over the Memorial Day holiday period, Regal achieved numerous milestones, including:
-
Regal's best recorded Memorial Day weekend performance
103 million ounces of popcorn served
Lilo & Stitch now ranks as the highest grossing Memorial Day weekend movie for Regal
Lilo & Stitch merchandise and collectibles are nearly sold out at Regal locations
Some of Regal's top performing theatres this weekend included Irvine Spectrum and Kendall Village, both in the top ten overall nationwide for all theatres
Regal's locations in Kendall Village and Fresno Riverpark, ranked in the top ten for Lilo & Stitch, and Irvine Spectrum and Hacienda Crossings were in the top ten for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Regal's exclusive merchandise for Lilo & Stitch includes a collectible container that features a life-sized, flocked Stitch, and for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning an "Entity" popcorn bucket. Tickets for Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, as well as other current and upcoming releases are available for purchase at theatre box offices / kiosks, on the mobile app, and through REGmovies . Regal guests can also join the Regal Crown Club or subscribe to Regal Unlimited through the mobile app and website.
About Regal
Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,565 screens in 409 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of April 30, 2025. Regal is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats (including 4DX, IMAX, RPX, and ScreenX), the only unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience. Additional information is available online at REGmovies .
Media Contact
Johanna Fuentes
(865) 925-9539 (Media Line)
SOURCE Regal
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment