Kerala Declares Holiday For Educational Institutions In Multiple Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall
Idukki
In Idukki, District Collector V. Vigneshwari announced a holiday for all educational institutions, including anganwadis and professional colleges. Residential educational institutions, however, are excluded from this order. Teachers are instructed not to conduct holiday classes, and anganwadi staff are directed to ensure that children of working parents are not left unattended. ICDS supervisors are expected to issue guidelines accordingly. Examinations and interviews scheduled earlier will continue without disruption, and schools are advised to compensate for the academic loss in the coming days.
Ernakulam
The Ernakulam district administration, led by Collector N.S.K. Umesh, has also declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including tuition centers and professional colleges. This decision follows the red alert issued in the district and the ongoing heavy rain.
Pathanamthitta
In Pathanamthitta, heavy and persistent rainfall prompted District Collector S. Prem Krishnan to announce the closure of all educational institutions, including professional colleges, anganwadis, and tuition centers.
Kozhikode
The Kozhikode District Collector declared a holiday for May 26 in response to a red alert and heavy rain in the district. The order affects all schools under the district's jurisdiction.
Wayanad
Wayanad has also issued a closure order due to the continuing red alert and severe weather conditions. The holiday applies to anganwadis, madrasas, special classes, and tuition centers.
Kasaragod
In Kasaragod, District Collector K. Impasekhar ordered a holiday for all educational institutions, including madrasas, anganwadis, and tuition centers. However, examinations that were already scheduled will be held as planned.
Kannur
The Kannur district administration, faced with a red alert and heavy rainfall, announced the suspension of operations at anganwadis, madrasas, tuition centers, and special coaching classes on May 26.
Thrissur
Thrissur has followed suit, declaring a holiday for all schools, including CBSE, ICSE, Kendriya Vidyalayas, nurseries, professional colleges, and tuition centers. While teaching activities are suspended, examinations and interviews scheduled in advance will proceed without changes.
These coordinated measures by district authorities are part of the state's ongoing preparedness to ensure public safety during the monsoon season. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and follow official advisories as the situation develops.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment