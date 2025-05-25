Kerala Declares Holiday For Educational Institutions In Multiple Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram, May 25, 2025: In light of persistent heavy rainfall and red alerts issued across several regions, the Kerala government has declared holidays for all educational institutions in multiple districts on Monday, May 26, 2025. The decision, made as a precautionary measure, includes the closure of schools, professional colleges, anganwadis, tuition centers, madrasas, and other academic institutions in six districts: Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

Idukki

In Idukki, District Collector V. Vigneshwari announced a holiday for all educational institutions, including anganwadis and professional colleges. Residential educational institutions, however, are excluded from this order. Teachers are instructed not to conduct holiday classes, and anganwadi staff are directed to ensure that children of working parents are not left unattended. ICDS supervisors are expected to issue guidelines accordingly. Examinations and interviews scheduled earlier will continue without disruption, and schools are advised to compensate for the academic loss in the coming days.

Ernakulam

The Ernakulam district administration, led by Collector N.S.K. Umesh, has also declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including tuition centers and professional colleges. This decision follows the red alert issued in the district and the ongoing heavy rain.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, heavy and persistent rainfall prompted District Collector S. Prem Krishnan to announce the closure of all educational institutions, including professional colleges, anganwadis, and tuition centers.

Kozhikode

The Kozhikode District Collector declared a holiday for May 26 in response to a red alert and heavy rain in the district. The order affects all schools under the district's jurisdiction.

Wayanad

Wayanad has also issued a closure order due to the continuing red alert and severe weather conditions. The holiday applies to anganwadis, madrasas, special classes, and tuition centers.

Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, District Collector K. Impasekhar ordered a holiday for all educational institutions, including madrasas, anganwadis, and tuition centers. However, examinations that were already scheduled will be held as planned.

Kannur

The Kannur district administration, faced with a red alert and heavy rainfall, announced the suspension of operations at anganwadis, madrasas, tuition centers, and special coaching classes on May 26.

Thrissur

Thrissur has followed suit, declaring a holiday for all schools, including CBSE, ICSE, Kendriya Vidyalayas, nurseries, professional colleges, and tuition centers. While teaching activities are suspended, examinations and interviews scheduled in advance will proceed without changes.

These coordinated measures by district authorities are part of the state's ongoing preparedness to ensure public safety during the monsoon season. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and follow official advisories as the situation develops.