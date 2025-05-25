French Open 2025: Federer, Djokovic, Murray Reunite At Nadal’S Roland Garros Farewell Event (WATCH)

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The 'Big Four' of tennis - Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray reunited at their rival, friend, and Spanish legend Rafael Nadal's farewell event at Roland Garros on Sunday, May 25.

Roland Garros honoured Rafael Nadal with a special on-court ceremony, where thousands of spectators were in attendance to pay tribute to the legendary tennis player at the Court Philippe Chatrier, the main court of the tournament. The 38-year-old, who retired from his illustrious tennis career after Spain's defeat at the Davis Cup last year, dominated the French Open for two decades, winning 14 titles, a record for the most titles at a single Grand Slam tournament.

Rafael Nadal is called 'King of Clay' for his sheer dominance on the clay court for two decades, having amassed an unparalleled record of French Open titles and establishing a legacy that may never be matched in tennis history.

The legendary players, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray joined Rafael Nadal on the iconic Court Philippe Chatrier for the Spanish tennis legend's farewell event. Djokovic already revealed that all four tennis players would present to pay tribute to their long-time rivals.

In a video posted by Roland Garros on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Federer, Djokovic, and Murray can be seen entering the Court Philippe Chatrier as Nadal awaits with an emotional smile, visibly moved by the presence of his greatest rivals and closest peers. The crowd gave thunderous applause as the four legends of the game embrace, sharing laughs, and memories.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray earned the nickname 'Big 4' of the sport for their extraordinary dominance in the 21st century, collectively winning a total of 69 Grand Slam titles and redefining the modern era of tennis with their fierce rivalries and global fanbase.

Novak Djokovic remains the only player among 'Big 4' who is still playing at the highest level. Andy Murray retired from his tennis career after the Paris Olympics last year.

Speaking at his Roland Garros farewell event, Rafael Nadal paid his heartfelt tribute to two of his greatest rivals - Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray and credited them for pushing him to be better. He also praisedRoland Garros staff and its staff for creating a truly special tournament.

“I experienced everything over these 20 years. I have had incredible rivals - like Andy, Novak and of course Roger - and many others who pushed me to my physical and mental limits. Truly nothing would be as thrilling without these long lasting rivalries that have driven all of us to improve every single day.” the 38-year-old said.

“Roland Garros is unique. Not only because it is a fundamental part of history but for all the people who work tirelessly, with a smile, to make this tournament what it is, unique." he added.