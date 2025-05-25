Harvard Vs Trump: Foreign Students Ban Sparks Backlash, Legal Battle

MENAFN - Live Mint) Harvard University, a global symbol of academic excellence, is now at the center of a high-stakes confrontation with the Trump administration. The clash follows a move by the US government to bar the university from enrolling foreign students - a decision that has triggered a legal battle, diplomatic fallout, and concerns about the future of American higher education.

Ban on foreign enrollments

On May 23, the Department of Homeland Security, under Secretary Kristi Noem, revoked Harvard's ability to admit foreign nationals . The agency cited national security risks, alleged failures to cooperate with investigations into visa violations, and concerns over ideological extremism on campus.

The order instantly jeopardized the futures of nearly 6,800 international students - roughly 25% of Harvard's student body. Entire graduate programs, sports teams, and research operations stood to be dismantled. Harvard quickly filed a lawsuit , calling the decision“arbitrary, capricious, unlawful, and unconstitutional.”

A federal judge temporarily blocked the order the next day, granting short-term relief while the case proceeds.

Trump's criticism of Harvard

President Donald Trump escalated the confrontation by accusing Harvard of admitting too many foreign students whose home countries“contribute nothing” in return. In a Truth Social post, he questioned,“Why are nearly a third of Harvard students from foreign lands?” and added,“We want to know who those foreign students are,” citing the university's federal funding as leverage.

Funding cuts and accusations of retaliation

The Trump administration froze $2.2 billion in federal research grants and $60 million in contracts. An additional $9 billion in funding is under review. Harvard alleges that this represents political retaliation for its perceived liberal leanings and defense of academic freedoms.

“These measures are not only punitive,” the university argued in its lawsuit,“they threaten the very foundation of American higher education.”

International fallout and soft power concerns

The decision has sparked widespread condemnation abroad. China , which sends a significant share of Harvard's international students, warned that politicising education would damage America's global reputation. Belgium's Princess Elisabeth , a current Harvard graduate student, is among those awaiting clarity on whether they can continue their studies.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen warned that the crackdown“does lasting damage,” while former Harvard President Larry Summers called it“the most serious attack in the university's history.”

Crackdown on campus activism

The controversy is part of a broader push by the Trump administration to rein in elite universities. The White House has threatened to deport foreign students participating in pro-Palestine protests and is moving to roll back diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Critics say Harvard is being portrayed as a“breeding ground for leftist extremism.”

Wider implications: A blow to US education

International education experts say the issue goes beyond Harvard.“It's about the damage to America's academic brand,” said Mike Henniger, CEO of Illume Student Advisory Services. The incident has sent shockwaves through foreign ministries and educational institutions worldwide, raising fears among students even at state universities:“Are we next?”

| Uncertainty for Indian students as Harvard loses right to enrol foreigners