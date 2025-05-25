Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues 'Orange Alert' For 'Very Heavy' Rainfall In Pune, Satara For Next 5 Days

MENAFN - Live Mint) Maharashtra IMD Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast“extremely heavy to very heavy” rainfall in several districts of Maharashtra, including Pune and Satara, for the next five days.

The weather department has issued an 'orange alert' (which denotes“be prepared for relief action”) for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra along with Satara and Pune districts and their ghat (hilly) areas including Kolhapur district.

The 'orange alert' for Maharashtra's Raigad is valid for only May 25 and 26.

| Ghaziabad cop dies as police station roof collapses amid severe storm, rainfall

In Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts and Ghat areas of Satara, Kolhapur and Pune, the orange alert will be valid for five days.

Maharashtra Weather Update: Orange Alert Issued

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds up to 50-60 kmph at isolated places" were very likely,” the IMD said in a statement.

It has also issued a 'yellow alert', which indicates a "warning" and "take action" advice, for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and several other districts of Maharashtra.

| Delhi weather: Rain causes 49 flight diversions, waterlogging in parts

It also sounded 'yellow alert' which indicates a "warning" and "take action" advice for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and several other districts of Maharashtra. Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds up to 50-60 kmph are predicted in these districts.

According to a report by news agency PTI citing a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official, Mumbai's island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded average 37 mm, 15 mm and 18 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 8 am.

IMD said on Sunday the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of west central & east central Arabian Sea.

Along with these areas, the monsoons have also advanced into some more parts of west-central and north Bay of Bengal.

In a post on social media platform X, the IMD said: "The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of westcentral & eastcentral Arabian Sea, some more parts of Karnataka, entire Goa, some parts of Maharashtra, some more parts of westcentral and north Bay of Bengal, and some more parts of Mizoram, some parts of Manipur and Nagaland today, the 25th May 2025."

"The Northern Limit of Monsoon passes through 15.5°N/55°E, 15.5°N/60°E, 16°N/65°E, 16.5°N/70°E, Devgad, Belagavi, Haveri, Mandya, Dharmapuri, Chennai, 15°N/83°E, 18°N/87°E, 20°N/89°E, Aizawl, Kohima, 26.5°N/95°E, 27°N/97°E," the post added.