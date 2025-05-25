Uttar Pradesh Shocker! 23-Year-Old Moradabad Woman Dies By Suicide On Camera, Blames Husband And In-Laws
The 23-year-old woman had recorded the act on her phone and blamed her in-laws and husband for taking the extreme step.
The victim identified as Amreen Jahan was living with her husband Junaid's family while he worked as a welder in Bengaluru.Also Read | 17-year-old girl gang-raped in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, 9 held
In her video, Amreen alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws after her miscarriage.
“Sometimes they say things about the way I eat. Sometimes they even cut off the power to my room. My sister-in-law, Khatija, and my father-in-law, Shahid, are the main reasons for my death. My husband (Junaid) is also partly to blame. He doesn't understand me. He always thinks I'm the one at fault. His father and sister keep filling his head with things about me. I can't take it anymore," she said.
She further alleged that they asked her to die, saying: "My husband asks me, 'Why don't you die?' My sister-in-law and father-in-law say the same thing."
Amreen's in-laws told her that they made a "mistake" by paying for her treatment when she was unwell.
“They asked me to return the money they spent. How will I do that? If my husband had so much money, would he ask you for a loan? My husband is in Bengaluru. My father-in-law and sister-in-law live here.”Also Read | Bengaluru shocker: Woman 'assaulted' after husband files complaint at mosque
"I don't know what will happen when I die, but I will be better off than I am now," she said in the video.
Amreen's father Salim has filed a complaint with the police in the matter.
Salim said that his daughter called him on Saturday and said she was being assaulted.
She begged him to save her, the father said.
Later, when Salim rushed to Amreen's house, he found her dead.
The Uttar Pradesh police have sent the victim's body for autopsy.
