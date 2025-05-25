Panic At UP Medical College After Fire, Gas Leak Rumours Trigger Stampede-Like Chaos

MENAFN - Live Mint)Panic gripped the Government Medical College in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening after rumours of a fire and gas leak triggered a stampede-like situation. Alarmed attendants scrambled to evacuate patients, creating chaos across the facility, officials said.

While eyewitnesses claimed several patients sustained injuries in the rush, authorities have denied any such reports, reported PTI.

District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh confirmed that an inquiry has been initiated to investigate the death of a patient suffering from a lung ailment, though preliminary findings suggest it may not be connected to the incident.

What happened at the Government Medical College

Around 5 pm, some people in the hospital complained of a gas leak, adding to the panic. District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh told PTI that the scare may have been triggered by the smell of formalin gas - a chemical commonly used in medical facilities - possibly leaking from the operation theatre.

“Our fire brigade and police teams reached the spot immediately. No loss of life or injury has been reported,” Dharmendra Pratap Singh told PTI.

A few people also claimed that there was a fire, prompting attendants to rush the patients out of the hospital, resulting in a stampede-like situation, the officials said.

Smell of formalin detected

Principal of the Government Medical College Rajesh Kumar told PTI that the smell of formalin - a chemical used for anaesthesia and preservation - was detected near the trauma centre's operation theatre.

"We opened the windows and doors to ventilate the area, and the odour dissipated. Meanwhile, a rumour about oxygen leak spread, which caused the panic," he said.

District Fire Officer Dr. B.N. Patel said two fire brigade teams reached the college.

"There was no leakage anywhere in the medical college. A fire in a heap of garbage in the college premises was seen and was doused," he said.

(with agency inputs)