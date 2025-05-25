Panic At UP Medical College After Fire, Gas Leak Rumours Trigger Stampede-Like Chaos
While eyewitnesses claimed several patients sustained injuries in the rush, authorities have denied any such reports, reported PTI.Also Read | Delhi: Fire erupts at Bawana factory, building collapses amid explosions | Watch
District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh confirmed that an inquiry has been initiated to investigate the death of a patient suffering from a lung ailment, though preliminary findings suggest it may not be connected to the incident.What happened at the Government Medical College
Around 5 pm, some people in the hospital complained of a gas leak, adding to the panic. District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh told PTI that the scare may have been triggered by the smell of formalin gas - a chemical commonly used in medical facilities - possibly leaking from the operation theatre.
“Our fire brigade and police teams reached the spot immediately. No loss of life or injury has been reported,” Dharmendra Pratap Singh told PTI.Also Read | Hyderabad: 17, including 8 kids, killed in fire at Gulzar House near Charminar
A few people also claimed that there was a fire, prompting attendants to rush the patients out of the hospital, resulting in a stampede-like situation, the officials said.Smell of formalin detected
Principal of the Government Medical College Rajesh Kumar told PTI that the smell of formalin - a chemical used for anaesthesia and preservation - was detected near the trauma centre's operation theatre.
"We opened the windows and doors to ventilate the area, and the odour dissipated. Meanwhile, a rumour about oxygen leak spread, which caused the panic," he said.Also Read | Massive fire breaks out in a three-storey building in Hyderabad's Begum Bazaar
District Fire Officer Dr. B.N. Patel said two fire brigade teams reached the college.
"There was no leakage anywhere in the medical college. A fire in a heap of garbage in the college premises was seen and was doused," he said.
(with agency inputs)
