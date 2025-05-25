Manipur News: 8 Injured After Police Hurl Smoke Bombs, Tear Gas On Protesters Marching Towards Raj Bhawan
As per the report, the protesters had gathered at Khwairamband Keithel after they received a call by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI ), an umbrella body of Meitei groups, to stage a mass protest at the Raj Bhawan.
However, they were stopped by the security personnel 500 metre into there march near Kangla Western Gate, who fired rounds of smoke bombs to disperse them. At least eight were injured in the incident. The injured, including women, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.Why were the protesters marching to Raj Bhawan?
The protesters planned to stage the agitation demanding an apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla over his refusal to apologise for the removal of the state's name from the government bus.
The COCOMI has announced that it will stage a statewide protest. It has also asked for the resignation of the chief secretary, the director general of police (DGP), and the security advisor.Also Read | Manipur: 10 militants killed in gunfight in Chandel district, operation underway COCOMI to meet Home Ministry officials
A seven-member delegation of COCOMI will meet Union Home Ministry officials in New Delhi on Tuesday and discuss the current situation in the state, particularly the row over hiding the state's name on a government bus in Gwaltabi, its convenor Khuraijam Athouba said.Also Read | Manipur: BJP leader's house torched for supporting Waqf Amendment Act
He said the agenda for the meeting includes the demand for a public apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla over the Gwaltabi incident, and the removal of the chief secretary, DGP, and security advisor.
"The central government and COCOMI have been communicating. The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended an invitation to COCOMI (Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity) for an exclusive meeting. The meeting is scheduled on Tuesday," Athouba said.Also Read | AFSPA extended to entire Manipur, except 13 police station area
"Our aim is to push forward the pending political and security processes regarding the prolonged crisis. However, the agenda has now expanded in light of the recent Gwaltabi incident and the resulting public unrest," he added.
Reiterating the demand for resignation or transfer of the top three officers, he claimed that they are "viewed as incompetent and responsible for making anti-state decisions which have added to the deteriorating situation".
