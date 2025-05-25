Donald Trump's Sunday Lesson: 'Golf Can Be A Dangerous Sport' - Here's Why

MENAFN - Live Mint) Donald Trump on Sunday, took to Truth Social to reiterate how he feels that 'golf can be a dangerous sport.' Sharing a photo of his friend, who purportedly got bitten by a goose while playing golf in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump wrote:“I always said golf can be a dangerous sport! My friend being bit at Bedminster.”

This isn't the first time that Donald Trump has called golf a dangerous sport. He'd said the same during an interview in 2024, days after he dodged a second assassination attempt after Secret Service agents spotted a rifle barrel poking out of some bushes along one of the holes of his Palm Beach, Florida golf course. Trump was standing on the green, just a few hundred yards away from the sniper.

Back then, Donald Trump was running for the post of a President, with the US Presidential Elections due in November 2024. Following the shooting incident, the Republican US presidential candidate had said that he was absolutely“safe and well.”

Donald Trump's recent Truth Social posts

Donald Trump's latest Truth Social post about golf comes after his recent complaint about Harvard having a substantial number of foreign students and questioning why he didn't know about that fact.

“Why isn't Harvard saying that almost 31% of their students are from FOREIGN LANDS, and yet those countries, some not at all friendly to the United States, pay NOTHING toward their student's education, nor do they ever intend to. Nobody told us that! We want to know who those foreign students are, a reasonable request since we give Harvard BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, but Harvard isn't exactly forthcoming. We want those names and countries. Harvard has $52,000,000, use it, and stop asking for the Federal Government to continue GRANTING money to you!” Trump had posted on Truth Social.

Trump vs Harvard

The Donald Trump administration, in its latest blow to Harvard University, revoked the varsity's SEVP statu on Thursday, May 22.

The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday announced the move, accusing the university of giving rise to an unsafe campus environment by allowing“anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators” to assault Jewish students on campus.

Hours later, Harvard University sued the Trump government calling the decision a“blatant violation” of the US Constitution's First Amendment and other federal laws.