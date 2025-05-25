Two US Shootings: 13 Injured - 7 In Tennessee, 6 In Colorado 1 Critical - What We Know So Far

MENAFN - Live Mint) A peaceful evening at Kate Campbell Park in Jackson, Tennessee, turned violent on Saturday night when gunfire erupted, injuring seven people, including juveniles, according to the Jackson Police Department.

The incident occurred around 8:41 p.m. northeast of downtown Jackson. Of the seven victims, one is in critical condition, two are stable, and four have already been treated and released.

Authorities say officers responded after receiving multiple reports of a shooting incident involving minors. As of Sunday morning, investigators continued combing the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Police is yet to identify any suspects or release a motive, urging the public to come forward with any information or video footage.

Six injured in Colorado Springs neighborhood shooting

Just hours later, another shooting unfolded in Colorado Springs, Colorado, injuring at least six people in what authorities described as a dispute that escalated into gunfire.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said the shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m. in a neighborhood northeast of downtown.

When officers arrived, they found several individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Four victims were transported to hospitals by ambulance, while two others arrived in personal vehicles. At least one person was hospitalised in critical condition.

“At this time, this appears to have started as an argument between multiple people that led to shots being fired,” the police department said in an official statement.

Police are continuing to investigate and have not yet confirmed whether all involved parties have been identified.

Ongoing investigations

Both the Jackson and Colorado Springs police departments are actively investigating the incidents. Authorities in both cities are asking for public cooperation to help locate suspects and establish motives.

