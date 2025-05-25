Two US Shootings: 13 Injured - 7 In Tennessee, 6 In Colorado 1 Critical - What We Know So Far
The incident occurred around 8:41 p.m. northeast of downtown Jackson. Of the seven victims, one is in critical condition, two are stable, and four have already been treated and released.
Authorities say officers responded after receiving multiple reports of a shooting incident involving minors. As of Sunday morning, investigators continued combing the scene and interviewing witnesses.
Police is yet to identify any suspects or release a motive, urging the public to come forward with any information or video footage.Six injured in Colorado Springs neighborhood shooting
Just hours later, another shooting unfolded in Colorado Springs, Colorado, injuring at least six people in what authorities described as a dispute that escalated into gunfire.
The Colorado Springs Police Department said the shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m. in a neighborhood northeast of downtown.Also Read | US Washington DC Shooting: 2 Israeli embassy staff die, security heightened
When officers arrived, they found several individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Four victims were transported to hospitals by ambulance, while two others arrived in personal vehicles. At least one person was hospitalised in critical condition.
“At this time, this appears to have started as an argument between multiple people that led to shots being fired,” the police department said in an official statement.
Police are continuing to investigate and have not yet confirmed whether all involved parties have been identified.Also Read | US shooting: 2 Israeli embassy staff killed, suspect chanted 'Free Palestine'
Ongoing investigations
Both the Jackson and Colorado Springs police departments are actively investigating the incidents. Authorities in both cities are asking for public cooperation to help locate suspects and establish motives.Also Read | Rust armourer released after jail sentence: What are the conditions of parole?
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment