Bahrain's King Praises Distinguished Relations With US


2025-05-25 03:09:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 25 (KUNA) -- Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa expressed on Sunday pride towards the distinguished historical relations and close partnership between Bahrain and the United States.
This came in during the King's reception at Al-Safriya Palace of the US Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem on her visit to Bahrain, said the Bahrain News Agency (BNA).
The King noted the flourishing bilateral relations and close cooperation in many areas, especially security, praising the US's effective efforts in establishing security and stability in the region.
During the meeting, views were exchanged on a number of issues of common interest, in addition to discussing regional and international developments.
For her part, Noem expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the King and his role in developing Bahrain-American relations, as well as strengthening cooperation. (end)
