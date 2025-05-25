Polad Bulbuloglu's Concert Takes Place Within Kharibulbul International Music Festival

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Spectacular concert featuring prominent Azerbaijani singer, composer, actor, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, and member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Polad Bulbuloglu has been held in Shusha, Azernews reports.

The event took place as part of the 8th Kharibulbul International Music Festival, jointly organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The concert was accompanied by the Uzeyir Hajibayli Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Murtuza Bulbul.

The event opened with a performance of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli's "Jangi" dance by the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble. This was followed by a series of musical pieces performed by Polad Bulbuloglu.

In an interview with journalists, Polad Bulbuloglu stated that the festival featured works by the great Bülbül, as well as beloved Azerbaijani artists and composers.

"Over these 30 years, I always said that our great artists – especially those from Shusha – were deeply concerned. As you know, I visited Shusha twice during the occupation period, and it was very difficult for me. It was personally painful to see my father's homeland and house in that condition. Thankfully, all those hardships are now behind us. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani people achieved a great Victory. May God have mercy on our martyrs and grant health and long life to our veterans," Bulbuloglu emphasized.

Later in the evening, People's Artist Mansum Ibrahimov performed mugham and Azerbaijani folk songs.

The Kharibulbul Music Festival, named after the symbolic flower of Shusha, has been held since 1989. During the Garabagh conflict, the main concerts took place in Aghdam, Barda, and Aghjabadi. Following the historic victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, the festival returned to Shusha.

On the first day of this year's festival, the opening concert featured performers from various countries. Afterwards, students from the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts presented a theatrical performance titled "Uzeyir Bay Would Say This: The Blame Falls on Sarvar", inspired by Uzeyir Hajibayli's feuilletons.