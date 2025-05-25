Heydar Aliyev Center Hosts Concert In Celebration Of Georgia's Independence Day

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Heydar Aliyev Center has hosted a concert in celebration of Georgia's Independence Day, featuring renowned Georgian performers, including the Shvidkatsa ensemble, Azernews reports.

The event opened with performances of the national anthems of both nations.

During the event, Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Zurab Pataradze, highlighted the strategic nature of the bilateral relationship. He emphasized the importance of high-level reciprocal visits in strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

"We are implementing joint large-scale regional projects. The cooperation between the two countries in the field of culture is also actively and effectively developing," he stated.

The ambassador congratulated Azerbaijan on its upcoming Independence Day on May 28.

Georgian Minister of Culture, Tinatin Rukhadze, also spoke, underscoring that the friendly ties between Georgia and Azerbaijan have deep historical roots and that this event reflects the unbreakable bond between the two nations.

"Azerbaijan is not only a close neighbor for us, but also a symbol of security, peace, friendship and good neighborliness. We take pride in this relationship," Rukhadze remarked.

The concert included performances of national songs from both Georgia and Azerbaijan.