Heydar Aliyev Center Hosts Concert In Celebration Of Georgia's Independence Day
The Heydar Aliyev Center has hosted a concert in celebration of Georgia's Independence Day, featuring renowned Georgian performers, including the Shvidkatsa ensemble, Azernews reports.
The event opened with performances of the national anthems of both nations.
During the event, Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Zurab Pataradze, highlighted the strategic nature of the bilateral relationship. He emphasized the importance of high-level reciprocal visits in strengthening cooperation between the two countries.
"We are implementing joint large-scale regional projects. The cooperation between the two countries in the field of culture is also actively and effectively developing," he stated.
The ambassador congratulated Azerbaijan on its upcoming Independence Day on May 28.
Georgian Minister of Culture, Tinatin Rukhadze, also spoke, underscoring that the friendly ties between Georgia and Azerbaijan have deep historical roots and that this event reflects the unbreakable bond between the two nations.
"Azerbaijan is not only a close neighbor for us, but also a symbol of security, peace, friendship and good neighborliness. We take pride in this relationship," Rukhadze remarked.
The concert included performances of national songs from both Georgia and Azerbaijan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment