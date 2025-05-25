Azerbaijani MFA Shares Post On Occasion Of Africa Day

The ministry highlighted its valued relations with African countries and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening political dialogue, economic cooperation, and multilateral engagement based on mutual respect and shared interests. They look forward to deepening collaboration with African partners in areas like sustainable development, education, energy, and peacebuilding, both bilaterally and internationally.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.