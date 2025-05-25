Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait PIC, China's Wanhua Chemical Group Sign Mou To Boost Coop.

Kuwait PIC, China's Wanhua Chemical Group Sign Mou To Boost Coop.


2025-05-25 03:05:00
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 25 (KUNA) -- The Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC), a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sunday with Chinaآ's Wanhua Chemical Group to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the petrochemical sector.
The memorandum was signed at the Ahmad Al-Jaber Oil and Gas Exhibition by PIC CEO Nadia Al-Hajji and Wanhua Chemical President Kou Guangwu, in the presence of Yantai government representative, Vice-mayor Yu Shengtao.
This agreement marks a new step in the partnership between the two companies, building on a strategic agreement signed in April under which PIC acquired a 25 percent stake in several Wanhua petrochemical plants in Yantai, China.
The memorandum aims to enhance collaboration across various areas, including research and development, value chain development, and expanding market reach in high-growth regions.
Al-Hajji noted that this partnership aligns with PICآ's 2040 strategy of smart investments and sustainable growth, highlighting the dedication of both teams in turning plans into actionable steps.
Kou Guangwu emphasized the mutual benefits of the partnership, stressing its role in fostering innovation and operational excellence to support economic growth in both countries.
The Chinese delegation also toured the Ahmad Al-Jaber Exhibition, where they learned about Kuwaitآ's oil industry history, exploration, production, storage, transport, and downstream operations. (end) km

MENAFN25052025000071011013ID1109593074

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search