GCC-ASEAN Fms Seek Coop. Framework In Kuala Lumpur
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers met in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, on Sunday to look into a framework of cooperation for 2024-2028.
The meeting came within the framework of the 46th ASEAN summits and related gatherings, which kicked off in Kuala Lumpur earlier in the day.
Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and Philippines' Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo co-chaired the meeting in their capacities as their countries' coordinator for ASEAN and GCC, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
The framework of cooperation between both regional blocs is deemed a platform for promoting institutional bonds and deepening their joint partnership, it said, adding that they mainly tackled ways of further developing bilateral cooperation.
Malaysia, according to the release, called for strengthening cooperation in a wide group of fields covering political and security coordination, fighting transnational threats and combatting terrorism and cybersecurity.
Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan underlined the significance of economic development and sustainable and comprehensive development and promoting people-to-people interaction, mainly in education, culture, health and youth empowerment.
Kuwait Lumpur hosts the 46th ASEAN summits and related events, mainly the GCC-ASEAN summit, from May 25 to 27.
Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah will attend the ASEAN-GCC summit as part of Kuwait's Presidency of the 45th GCC Supreme Council.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established in 1967 and includes in its membership Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia.
The ASEAN also has major strategic partners, namely China, Japan, South Korea, the US, India, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the EU. (end)
