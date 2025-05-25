Salah Equals Record With Fourth Premier League Golden Boot
Liverpool: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah won the Premier League Golden Boot for a fourth time on Sunday, equalling the record set by former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry.
The Egyptian netted 29 times, including his side's equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Sunday, to fire Liverpool to a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.
Newcastle's Alexander Isak finished second on 23, with Erling Haaland of Manchester City, who had won the award in each of the past two seasons, third on 22.
Salah also finished as the Premier League's top scorer in the 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2021/22 seasons.
The 32-year-old could go on to surpass Henry's mark after recently signing a two-year extension to his contract at Anfield.
Salah's season also included 18 Premier League assists and saw him win a complete sweep of the football writers and Professional Footballers Association player of the year awards.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment