Salah Equals Record With Fourth Premier League Golden Boot

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Liverpool: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah won the Premier League Golden Boot for a fourth time on Sunday, equalling the record set by former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry.



The Egyptian netted 29 times, including his side's equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Sunday, to fire Liverpool to a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.



Newcastle's Alexander Isak finished second on 23, with Erling Haaland of Manchester City, who had won the award in each of the past two seasons, third on 22.



Salah also finished as the Premier League's top scorer in the 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2021/22 seasons.



The 32-year-old could go on to surpass Henry's mark after recently signing a two-year extension to his contract at Anfield.



Salah's season also included 18 Premier League assists and saw him win a complete sweep of the football writers and Professional Footballers Association player of the year awards.