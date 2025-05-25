Sharjah: Fire Breaks Out In Petrochemical And Fiberglass Facility

A fire broke out in Sharjah petrochemical and fiberglass facility on Sunday, the Sharjah Civil Defence announced.

The blaze, that took place in the Al Sajaa area, was quickly contained by the authority and prevented from spreading to neighboring facilities.

The authority urged residents to call 997 in case of such emergencies.

In another incident today, a fire broke out at a warehouse in Abu Dhabi's Mussaffah industrial area on Sunday. The blaze brought under control.

Authorities evacuated and secured the surrounding area to ensure the safety of nearby workers and residents. No injuries or casualties were reported.

Last month, a major fire took place in Sharjah , which led to the deaths of five residents and six injuries. The fire erupted on the 44th floor of a 52-storey residential tower in Sharjah's Al Nahda area.