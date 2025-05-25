Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sharjah: Fire Breaks Out In Petrochemical And Fiberglass Facility

Sharjah: Fire Breaks Out In Petrochemical And Fiberglass Facility


2025-05-25 02:22:37
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

A fire broke out in Sharjah petrochemical and fiberglass facility on Sunday, the Sharjah Civil Defence announced.

The blaze, that took place in the Al Sajaa area, was quickly contained by the authority and prevented from spreading to neighboring facilities.

The authority urged residents to call 997 in case of such emergencies.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In another incident today, a fire broke out at a warehouse in Abu Dhabi's Mussaffah industrial area on Sunday. The blaze brought under control.

Authorities evacuated and secured the surrounding area to ensure the safety of nearby workers and residents. No injuries or casualties were reported.

Last month, a major fire took place in Sharjah , which led to the deaths of five residents and six injuries. The fire erupted on the 44th floor of a 52-storey residential tower in Sharjah's Al Nahda area.

MENAFN25052025000049011007ID1109592994

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search