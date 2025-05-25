Parked Car Catches Fire At Dubai Airport No Injuries Reported
A parked SUV at the arrival area of Dubai International Airport (DXB) Terminal 1 caught fire on Saturday at midday. Authorities immediately responded to the incident and put out the fire.
In a video shared with Khaleej Times, DXB personnel are seen using handheld fire extinguishers to put out the blaze. No other cars were affected, and the fire that happened at the parking area on the ground level was immediately extinguished. Here's a video of the incident:
No one was inside the car and there were no injuries, according to eyewitnesses. KT reached out to the authorities and DXB for a statement.
Electrical faults, including short circuits and damage to the battery, as well as escape of combustible fluid such as engine oil, hydraulic oil, diesel, or petrol are the common causes of vehicle fire.
Mechanical failure, improperly installed device, flammable material left inside a vehicle, overheated engine caused by worn-out water pump or cooling fan; smoking while driving can also cause fire.How to prevent vehicle fire
As we step into the summer season, motorists and car owners are again reminded to take precaution on and off the road.
Dubai Police have repeatedly said vehicle fire incidents“increase significantly” during summer.
Here are their constant reminders:
- Ensure routine car maintenance is done at reputed agencies to avoid breakdowns or fires.
Replace damaged parts with new ones, especially those related to the engine and electric wires. Drivers must familiarise themselves with“basic automotive principles”, and to not leave any flammable materials, including hand sanitisers, inside the car.
Neglecting vehicle maintenance is among the major causes of vehicle fire incidents. It is important to promptly repair leaks, such as fuel, oil, or engine coolant water.
Vehicle fire on 611
Another vehicular fire incident was reported by a passerby on Saturday.
The incident happened on Emirates Road heading towards Sharjah.
In a video shared with Khaleej Times, a truck parked on the side of the road is seen on fire. A thick billow of black smoke is coming from the front of the truck, and the blaze is seen not spreading to other parts of the truck.
The flow of traffic was not affected.
