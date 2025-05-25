UK Views Qatar As Key Investment Partner: London Lord Mayor

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Lord Mayor of the City of London HE Alastair King said that the United Kingdom views Qatar as a vital investment partner and is grateful for the confidence shown by Qatar's investments in many of its institutions and businesses.

He added that these investments are not limited to London alone, but extend to many parts of the United Kingdom, as investment opportunities also exist in the southeast of England.

This came during his meeting with HE Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) Chairman Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al-Thani, and QBA members.

His Excellency praised HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's state visit to the UK in December 2024, which was a celebration of relations between Qatar and Britain in the areas of trade, finance, cultural activities, and other areas.

He also highlighted efforts to encourage UK businesses to explore and expand into new markets like Qatar, stressing Britain's expertise in sustainable finance and project financing. He expressed interest in engaging Qatari investors in some of the UK's cutting-edge technological sectors.

He added, "London and Doha share a very close relationship. Several Qatari banks and institutions operate actively in London, engaging in significant business activities. It's equally promising to see British banks well represented in Qatar, while Qatari capital is also being invested in other British financial institutions, some of which are present in Qatar and attracting British investments."

He also touched on the UK's trade relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), stating that projections suggest bilateral trade will grow by 16%, reaching nearly £57 billion. He emphasized the exceptional opportunities that exist between the UK and Qatar.

"There are many investments coming from Qatar related to green finance - an area where the UK considers itself a market leader," he said. "We currently manage £91 billion in green investment funds, and Qatar is participating in these funds".

HE King invited members of the QBA to visit London to explore a wide range of investment opportunities across various sectors, assuring them that he would facilitate all investment-related processes for the Qatari business community within the City of London.

For his part, HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al-Thani described London as a preferred investment destination for Qatari businessmen.

His Excellency emphasized the historic and exceptional bilateral relationship between Doha and London, which has seen significant growth in economic and commercial ties in recent years.

His Excellency confirmed that QBA members have diversified investments in the UK across sectors such as tourism, retail, construction, education, healthcare, and other productive industries.

Meanwhile, HE UK Ambassador to Qatar Neerav Patel praised the strong and fruitful relationship between the UK Embassy and the QBA. He emphasized the UK's commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation across all sectors, which he described as having reached their highest levels.