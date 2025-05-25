Jill Maidment Selected As Top Executive Business Coach Of The Year By IAOTP

Jill Maidment will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jill Maidment, Founder and CEO of Natural Talent, was recently selected as Top Executive Business Coach of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith over two decades of experience in the industry of transforming leaders and teams, Ms. Maidment has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Maidment is an award-winning global senior executive business coach & mentor, a leadership transformation expert, an author and the CEO of Natural Talent. Her expertise is in transforming leaders & teams often in FTSE 250, Fortune 500, large SMEs & within the public sector and client satisfaction levels are at 100%.She gets to the heart of complex leadership challenges very quickly. After 22 years & 12,000+ hours Coaching C-suite executives & their teams, Ms. Maidment knows that sustainable transformation comes from practical, actionable, measurable solutions.Ms. Maidment's effective approach blends empathy with results-driven strategies, helping leaders through navigating organizational change and M&A transitions, building high-performing, engaged teams, developing effective hybrid working cultures, and creating measurable performance improvements, all whilst often achieving up to 7,000% ROI for her clients. She helps leaders & teams unlock their true potential, always delivering lasting behavioral change & measurable performance improvements that empower leaders to thrive in complex, fast-paced environments, as well as significantly aiding talent management & succession planning.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to executive coaching & mentoring, career, transition & outplacement coaching, 360° feedback & talent assessment, leadership & management development, organizational transformation, business coaching and resilience coaching.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Maidment earned her B.A with Honors in German, French, with Economics, Linguistics, and Management from the University of Bath. In 2005, she earned a Diploma in Coaching and in 2009 attended a high-performance leadership and dynamic business strategy for growth program at Stanford University Graduate School of Business.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Maidment has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2024, she was awarded UK's Most Innovative Career Coaches with Strategic Talent. World's LeadersMagazine chose her for World's Emerging Women Leaders Redefining Success in 2025. CToday Awards also chose Ms. Maidment for Most Transformational Female Executive Coach and Mentor of the Year 2025. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection of Top Executive Business Coach of the Year for 2025 by IAOTP.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Maidment for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Maidment attributes her success to her strong values and ethics, and a passion for her work to help others be the best version of themselves. When not working she enjoys keeping fit and watching sport. 