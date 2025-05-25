Swiss Police Chief Want Criminals To Prove They Are Not Laundering Money
Italy is familiar with this principle, said the head of the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) in the interview published on Sunday. In the event of suspicion, it must be proven that the money comes from legal sources. Otherwise, the money goes to the state coffers.
When asked whether she would also like to introduce this in Switzerland, the Fedpol chief said the Fedpol was constantly examining which changes at the legal level could make operational work more efficient.Cryptocurrencies for concealment
She described the increase in suspicious activity reports to the Money Laundering Reporting Office Switzerland (MROS) as“massive”. Suspicious activity reports grew by more than a quarter to 15,141 last year compared to 2023, as MROS announced at the beginning of May. Fedpol has increased its resources in this area, said Wildi-Cortés. Among other things, it is trying to relieve some of the burden through automation.More More Dirty money remains threat to society, says watchdog
