Swiss Museum Wins European Environment Sustainability Prize

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Muzoo Museum in La Chaux-de-Fonds was awarded the Meyvaert Museum Prize for Environmental Sustainability in Byalystok, Poland, on Saturday. It won thanks to its combination of a natural history museum and a zoo. The museum of the year was the Manchester Museum. This content was published on May 25, 2025 - 11:14 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Four Swiss museums were nominated for the European Museum Prize. The jury awarded the sustainability prize to Muzoo because of its focus on the complex relationship between man and the environment, the Association of Swiss Museums (Museums) announced on Saturday evening.

Muzoo's exhibitions focus on biodiversity through unique visitor experiences in direct contact with animals, said the ten-strong jury, who paid tribute to the institution. Muzoo invites the public to take care of native species themselves by maintaining and using an urban park and the zoo.

