Swiss Museum Wins European Environment Sustainability Prize
Four Swiss museums were nominated for the European Museum Prize. The jury awarded the sustainability prize to Muzoo because of its focus on the complex relationship between man and the environment, the Association of Swiss Museums (Museums) announced on Saturday evening.
Muzoo's exhibitions focus on biodiversity through unique visitor experiences in direct contact with animals, said the ten-strong jury, who paid tribute to the institution. Muzoo invites the public to take care of native species themselves by maintaining and using an urban park and the zoo.More More From the cute to the horrific: Switzerland's weirdest museums
