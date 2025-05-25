Loulou Summer’S Export-Ready Swimwear

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Ligia de Castro Oliveira took advantage of the unexpected pause brought on by the coronavirus to reinvent herself professionally and pursue a long-held dream. A trained accountant and public servant for 15 years, the Brasília native has always had a strong connection to fashion-and that's how LouLou Summer was born.“The pandemic was a time of personal and professional reinvention, and creating the brand became a way for me to express my passion for style, sophistication, and lifestyle,” says the 36-year-old designer and founder of the label.

Her swimwear and resort pieces are designed by herself and produced in her own manufacturing facility in Anápolis, Goiás state, with a 100% female team throughout the entire production chain. Sales are primarily made through e-commerce, allowing her to reach customers in various parts of the world. The online sales model enables a smarter, leaner inventory operation, optimizing made-to-order production and reducing waste.

But the clothes designed by Oliveira can also be found in select physical locations. In addition to a few retail points in Brazil, LouLou is present in the United States.“Which helps strengthen our international presence,” says Oliveira. The brand began exporting organically.“We were invited through Instagram to participate in Fort Lauderdale Fashion Week in Florida. From there, I spent a few months in the US focusing on networking and building partnerships with boutiques and professionals in the resort fashion industry.”

The current focus is on selling in the United Arab Emirates. After an analysis conducted by a consultancy, Oliveira concluded that her product - which is“timeless, sophisticated, and high-quality” - fits perfectly with the profile of the UAE consumer. In 2024, she took part in a business round with a company from the Arab country that showed strong interest in LouLou's pieces and remarked that they would be ideal for luxury hotel boutiques.

The Brasília-based brand targets women between the ages of 30 and 45. In the words of its founder, these are“confident, elegant women who value versatile pieces with impeccable fit and premium finishing.” It caters to a female audience with medium to high purchasing power-women who enjoy traveling, frequent resorts, spas, and exclusive beaches, and of course, want to be well-dressed for any occasion. Prices range from BRL 100-400 [USD 20-700. In addition to bikinis, one-pieces, and resort wear (such as pants, dresses, beach cover-ups, and jumpsuits made from lightweight fabrics), the brand also offers sunglasses.

“This was my first venture into the fashion world. Although I have a degree in Accounting, I've always had a sharp eye for style and trends,” says Oliveira.“LouLou Summer came to life as a way to turn that passion into a business, blending my analytical background with my creative side.”

