Ammonite Structure Discovered On Eastern Side Of Amman Citadel

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - While most visitors to the Amman Citadel head towards the well-known landmarks on the western side, such as the Temple of Hercules, the Jordan Archaeological Museum and the Umayyad Palace, few venture eastward. But that may soon change following a significant archaeological discovery.

Professor Zeidan Kafafi, a prominent Jordanian archaeologist, revealed that a previously overlooked section of the Citadel has yielded evidence of an ancient Ammonite structure.

"Nobody thinks to come to the eastern side of the Citadel because they don't know about the important archaeological sites located there," Kafafi said.

The discovery was made inadvertently. A government plan to build a school on the eastern slope prompted preliminary excavations by a construction company. Work was immediately halted when workers recognised archaeological remains beneath the surface.

"When the idea of building a school was dropped, the Greater Amman Municipality decided instead to develop a public park in the area," Kafafi added.

What followed was a formal excavation initiated by Jordanian archaeologist Fawzi Zayadine, who invited an international team to investigate further. Their efforts uncovered remnants of an Ammonite structure, informally referred to as the“Ammonite Palace”.

Among the most intriguing finds were four double-faced stone heads and a mysterious glass ball, discovered within the ancient structure.

The project is a joint venture of the Department of Antiquities of Jordan, the German Protestant Institute of Archaeology, German Archaeological Institute from Berlin and local experts like Professor Kafafi.

Now in its second year, the excavation is being led by Professor Catharina Schmidt of the University of Münster, as part of the Amman Archaeological Project. The team is exploring layers dating back to the Iron Age, as well as the Roman-Byzantine period.

Recent finds include fragments of ivory and alabaster, a partially burned object, and a sophisticated water channel system.

"There is no spring on the Citadel, so water had to be collected and redirected into a cistern through these channels," Schmidt explained. However, the team has yet to locate the cistern itself.

Excavators plan to continue their work by uncovering Roman-era housing layers and gradually digging deeper in hopes of reaching more Iron Age levels.