King, Crown Prince Receive Cables On 79Th Independence Day

2025-05-25 02:05:57
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah has received cables from leaders of Arab, Muslim and friendly countries on Jordan's 79th Independence Day, which falls on 25 May.

His Majesty also received cables from senior officials and officers, as well as representatives of civil society organisations, according to a Royal Court statement.

HRH Crown Prince Hussein received similar cables on the occasion.

