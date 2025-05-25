Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Interior Ministry Allows Land Travel To Syria Without Prior Permits

Interior Ministry Allows Land Travel To Syria Without Prior Permits


2025-05-25 02:05:56
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Interior Ministry has allowed Jordanians to travel overland to Syria through the Jaber border crossing without prior approval, provided there are no security-related restrictions.

According to a document obtained by the government-owned Al Mamlaka TV, travel will be permitted exclusively via public transportation, with private vehicles still prohibited.

Interior Minister Mazen Farraya had ordered the closure of the Jaber crossing, opposite Syria's Nasib crossing, on December 6, 2024, due to escalating security concerns in southern Syria.

On March 23, the ministry, in coordination with relevant authorities, approved the resumption of 24-hour operations at the crossing.

MENAFN25052025000028011005ID1109592866

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search