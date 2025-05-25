Interior Ministry Allows Land Travel To Syria Without Prior Permits
According to a document obtained by the government-owned Al Mamlaka TV, travel will be permitted exclusively via public transportation, with private vehicles still prohibited.
Interior Minister Mazen Farraya had ordered the closure of the Jaber crossing, opposite Syria's Nasib crossing, on December 6, 2024, due to escalating security concerns in southern Syria.
On March 23, the ministry, in coordination with relevant authorities, approved the resumption of 24-hour operations at the crossing.
