Ambassadors Congratulate Jordan On Independence Day

AMMAN - Ambassadors and high-ranking officials have congratulated His Majesty King Abdullah and Jordanians on the occasion of Independence Day, praising the Kingdom's commitment to promoting regional peace and stability and its leading humanitarian roles.

In a statement issued by the US Department of State, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed Washington's“warmest congratulations” to His Majesty King Abdullah and the Jordanian people. He reaffirmed the strength of the US–Jordan partnership, which is rooted in a shared vision for a peaceful, prosperous, and secure Middle East. He also applauded Jordan's "critical" role in promoting peace and security in the region over the past seven decades.

Ambassadors from other major global and regional partners also praised Jordan for its consistent support of humanitarian causes and diplomatic leadership in a turbulent region, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Chinese Ambassador Chen Chuandong described Jordan as a“haven of peace”, crediting the Kingdom's independent and balanced foreign policy. He highlighted Jordan's early humanitarian response in Gaza and its defence of Palestinian rights, noting that China and Jordan share a broad consensus on global issues.

Japanese Ambassador Hideki Asari emphasised Jordan's longstanding role as a pillar of stability. He pointed to the Kingdom's aid efforts in Gaza, its support for the two-state solution, and its continued generosity in hosting 1.3 million Syrian refugees. He also emphasised the strong strategic partnership between the two countries, which was reinforced by HRH Crown Prince Hussein's recent visit to Tokyo.

EU Ambassador Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas praised Jordan's humanitarian leadership, particularly the work of the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) and the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army (JAF) in delivering aid to Gaza. He confirmed that the EU is committed to supporting Jordan's political, economic and reform efforts in recognition of the Kingdom's contribution to addressing regional crises.

Azerbaijani Ambassador Eldar Salimov highlighted Jordan's constructive role in global peacekeeping and refugee support, praising its commitment to moderation and dialogue.

Tunisian Ambassador Moufida Zaribi applauded Jordan's active diplomacy following the aggression on Gaza, noting the Kingdom's early calls to the international community and its legal advocacy for Palestinian rights. She also praised Jordan's counter-extremism efforts and interfaith dialogue initiatives.

In a video message, Qatari Ambassador Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani offered his congratulations, extending warm wishes to Jordan's leadership and people. He emphasised the deep-rooted ties between Qatar and Jordan, spanning over five decades of cooperation in diplomacy, trade, education and healthcare.“We celebrate your achievements as brothers,” he said, expressing optimism for continued joint progress.