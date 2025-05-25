King Congratulates Jordanians On 79Th Independence Day
Following is the translation of His Majesty's message:
“In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful,
My fellow Jordanians,
My greetings to all the sons and daughters of our beloved nation, throughout the country, on the precious occasion of Jordan's Independence Day. We take pride in our dear nation, in its deep-rooted past, and its continuous progress.
And we look forward to its bright and promising future-a future that we create together, with our will and determination, building on our own efforts, so that Jordan may continue on its path of progress and modernisation, secure and stable, protected by the All Merciful, and safeguarded by the valiant men and women of our Arab Army and security agencies.
Brothers and sisters,
I am proud of you all. Jordan derives its strength from your passion and unwavering resolve. Together, we will continue to advance our nation, which is deserving of our hard work and dedication.
Happy Independence Day to our beloved Jordan.”
