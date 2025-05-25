The Jordan Times To Launch New Website Monday

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Coinciding with the Kingdom's 79th Independence Day celebrations, The Jordan Times will launch its redesigned website on Monday as part of its ongoing efforts to embrace innovation and enhance the reader experience.

While preserving the familiar design elements of the previous version, including the iconic rose-red logo, the new site features a more responsive, mobile-optimised layout with improved visual appeal and functionality.

The updated platform offers intuitive navigation, faster load times, interactive elements, and enhanced accessibility options, making it more user-friendly across devices.

The development process took nearly ten months, and the new website will continue to evolve in the coming weeks as design refinements are made based on user feedback.

“We invite our loyal readers to explore the new site and share their suggestions or comments to help us further improve the platform,” the editorial team said.

Suggestions can be sent to [email protected] .