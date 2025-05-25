Safadi, Albares Meet In Madrid To Boost Ties, Support Palestinian Statehood

MENAFN - Jordan Times) Jordan, Spain reaffirm cooperation ahead of Union for the Mediterranean Summit

Foreign minister, Cypriot counterpart discuss war on Gaza

AMMAN (JT) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Spain's Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation José Manuel Albares on Sunday held talks to boost ties between the two kingdoms and expand cooperation across various sectors.

The two ministers also discussed mechanisms to advance cooperation in defence, economy, trade, and tourism, reiterating their commitment to finalising the strategic partnership agreement at the earliest opportunity, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi and Albares also highlighted ongoing coordination in international forums and mutual support for each other's candidacies in international organisations.

The talks also included a review of preparations for the upcoming Union for the Mediterranean meeting, set to take place in Spain at the Union's permanent headquarters in Barcelona at the end of 2025. The event, which marks the 30th anniversary of the Union's founding, will be co-chaired by Jordan and the EU.

The meeting between Safadi and Albares came ahead of the expanded Madrid Group (Madrid+) ministerial session, which seeks to revive efforts to implement the two-state solution.

Discussions also focused on regional and international initiatives aimed at achieving a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and ending the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe resulting from the aggression against the Palestinian people, the statement said.

Safadi also emphasised that stopping the Israeli aggression and ensuring the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza must be top international priorities, underscoring the need to protect the Palestinian people and uphold their basic rights to life, food, water, and medicine.

He warned that the international community's failure to stop the war undermines international law and jeopardises the credibility of efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace.

Safadi also commended Spain's steadfast support for the Palestinian people's right to freedom and an independent, sovereign state based on the two-state solution. He also applauded Spain's role in pushing for a permanent ceasefire and advancing a just peace, describing it as the only guarantee for lasting security and stability in the region.

He also lauded Spain's recognition of the State of Palestine and its decision to suspend arms exports to Israel.

Highlighting the importance of Sunday's meeting in Madrid, which brought together representatives from over 20 countries, alongside a delegation from the ministerial committee formed at the joint Arab-Islamic summit on Gaza and the EU, Safadi said the gathering is a crucial step in rallying international support to end the aggression, recognise the State of Palestine, and grant it full UN membership.

For his part, Albares congratulated Safadi on the occasion of Jordan's 79th Independence Day and expressed Spain's commitment to further strengthening its long-standing friendship with Jordan. He also praised the efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah to promote peace, security, and stability across the region.

Also on Sunday, Safadi held a phone call with his Cypriot counterpart, Constantinos Kombos, to discuss ongoing efforts to achieve an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and to ensure the sustained and adequate delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged Strip.

Safadi stressed the urgent need for the international community to take effective action to end the aggression on Gaza and the resulting killing, destruction, and humanitarian suffering affecting more than two million Palestinians, according to another Foreign Ministry statement.

The two ministers also discussed ways to enhance the longstanding friendship between Jordan and Cyprus and explore opportunities for broader cooperation.

Kombos conveyed his country's congratulations to the Kingdom on the occasion of Jordan's 79th Independence Day, extending wishes for continued progress and prosperity.